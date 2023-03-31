Last Updated:

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date And Time Announced, BSEB Matric Result Today At 1.15 Pm

Bihar Board 10th result date and time 2023 announced. BSEB will declare Bihar matric results today in an official press conference. Check details here.

Nandini Verma
bihar board 10th result 2023

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date: The long wait has finally come to an end! Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar matric result 2023 date and time. Over 16 lakh candidates who appeared for the BSEB matric exam this year were eagerly waiting for an official update on the Bihar Board class 10th results. Now, BSEB has finally made the announcement regarding the Bihar Board matric result declaration date and time. 

Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time

BSEB on its official Twitter Handle informed that the Bihar Board class 10th results 2023 will be declared today, March 31  at 1.15 pm. The result will be announced in a press conference organised by BSEB at its office in Patna. The education minister of Bihar Chandrashekhar Yadav will release the Bihar Board matric result by clicking the button after which the results will be available online. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will then present the report on the Bihar Board matric results, pass percentage, topper list and other details in the press conference. 

Where to check Bihar Board 10th result 2023

  1. Results.biharboardonline.com
  2. Biharboardonline.com
  3. Bseb.in
  4. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  5. secondary.biharboardonline.com

How to check Bihar Board 10th result 2023 online

  • Go to the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on the link for Bihar Board matric or class 10th result 2023. 
  • On the login page, enter the required credentials such as roll number and roll code. Click on submit. 
  • Bihar Board class 10th result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
