Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Declared, Here's How To Check Online

Bihar board 10th results 2023 is out. Students have to use their roll code and roll numbers. These details are mentioned on admit cards. 

Isha Bhandari
Bihar board 10th result 2023 declared, here's how to check

Bihar School Examination Board announced Class 10 or Matric results today, March 31. The board held a press conference where the state education minister  Prof. Chandra Shekhar declared the result. Bihar board 10th result is available on results.biharboardonine.com. In order to view Bihar board Matric results, students have to use their roll code and roll numbers. These details are mentioned on admit cards. 

Bihar Board matric result 2023: How to check?

The students waiting for the results can check it via SMS by typing a message in the following format: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER and send the message to 56263. The state board will send the result on the same number. Candidates can also check their results on websites.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Steps To Check

  • Step 1: Visit the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.
  • Step 2: Click on the Matric result link.
  • Step 3: Enter your roll number and roll code.
  • Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check and download your result.
  • Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

Websites to check Bihar Board matric result 2023

  • 1. Onlinebseb.in
  • 2. Biharboardonline.com
  • 3. Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Notably, this year, around 16 lakh candidates took the Class 10 final exam in Bihar. The exam was held from February 14 to 22. More details will be shared along with the results. 

