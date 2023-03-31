Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB Matric Result Declared, 81.04% Pass

Bihar Board matric topper list here:



MD RUMMAN ASHRAF bagged the first rank in Bihar Board class 10th results 2023. He scored 489 marks out of 500 which equals to 97.8%. He is a student of Islamia High School, Shekhpura.

Namrata Kumari and Gyani Anupama secured the second rank in Bihar Board class 10th results 2023 by scoring 486 marks and 97.2 %. Namrata is of NIRMALA SHIKSHA BHAWAN H/S SHAHPUR PATI, BHOJPUR and Gyani is of PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOH, AURANGABAD.

Sanju Kumari, Bhavna Kumari and Jaynandan Kumar Pandir secured the third rank in matric results 2023 by scoring 484 marks and 86.8 %.