Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB Matric Result Declared, 81.04% Pass

Bihar Board matric student who has secured first rank will get a reward of one lakh, a kindle and a laptop. The candidates who secured the second spot will receive the reward of Rs 75000 cash prize, a kindle and a laptop. On the other hand, the toppers in the third spot will get Rs 50,000, a kindle and a laptop. Furthermore, students who secured 4th to 10th positions will receive the reward of Rs 10000 a laptop, a medal and a certificate.
Md Rumman Ashraf has topped the Bihar Board matric exam this year. There are a total of 90 students in the top-10 rank holders list. A total of 21 students are there from rank 6th to 10th. Check topper list here. Read more.
Bihar Board matric topper list here:
MD RUMMAN ASHRAF bagged the first rank in Bihar Board class 10th results 2023. He scored 489 marks out of 500 which equals to 97.8%. He is a student of Islamia High School, Shekhpura.
Namrata Kumari and Gyani Anupama secured the second rank in Bihar Board class 10th results 2023 by scoring 486 marks and 97.2 %. Namrata is of NIRMALA SHIKSHA BHAWAN H/S SHAHPUR PATI, BHOJPUR and Gyani is of PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOH, AURANGABAD.
Sanju Kumari, Bhavna Kumari and Jaynandan Kumar Pandir secured the third rank in matric results 2023 by scoring 484 marks and 86.8 %.
This year, a total of 81.04% students have passed the Bihar Board 10th exams 2023.
Bihar School Examination Board announced Class 10 or Matric results today, March 31. The board held a press conference where the state education minister Prof. Chandra Shekhar declared the result. Read More.
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and education minister Prof. Chandrashekhar will arrive at BSEB conference shortly. The result will be out at 1.30 pm. Click here to know what happens in BSEB Result press conference.
Last year, a total of 79.88% percent of students cleared the Bihar Board Class 10 Exams, compared to 78.17 percent in 2021 and 80.58 percent in 2022. This year, the pass percentage is likely to increase in comparison with last year's performance of students.
STEP 1: To check the Bihar Board Class 10 result, candidates must visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
STEP 2: Then, click on the "Student Section" and an new page will open.
STEP 3: Now, click on the login link.
STEP 4: Enter the registration number and DOB and then click on the Submit button.
STEP 5: After logging in, the result will appear on the screen.
STEP 6: Candidates can take a printout of the result for future use.
BSEB will declare class 10th result 2022 today at 1.30 pm. BSEB will organise a press conference where the results will be announced. Read more here.