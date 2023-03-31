Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Direct Link Now Active, Check Matric Scorecard Here

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, is set to declare the BSEB 10th result 2023 after a press conference from 1:15 pm today, March 31 as informed by State Education Minister Dr Chandra Shekhar. The students can visit the official link which is now active to check the Bihar Board result 2023 when it is released.

Notably, a total of 16 lakh students participated in the Bihar Board Matric exam which were conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. It is pertinent to note that the BSEB class 12th result 2023 was announced on March 22 for around 13 lakh candidates.

BSEB 10TH RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK ON WEBSITES

Visit any of the official BSEB websites -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com, or secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check the BSEB Matric result 2023 through the link when the links become active on the website.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the Matric result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and roll code.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download your result.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

Official websites likely to be down

The official websites are likely to crash since there is such a large number of students waiting for the results to be declared. In such cases students can rely on the following ways to check the results:

BSEB 10TH RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

Type BIHAR10ROLL-NUMBER and send the message to 56263.

BSEB MATRIC RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK ON DIGILOCKER