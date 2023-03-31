Last Updated:

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Direct Link Now Active, Check Matric Scorecard Here

Bihar Board 10th result 2023 has been declared. Check details of result here. Bihar board matric result 2023 link has been active. Check direct link here.

bihar board 10th result 2023

Image: PTI


The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, is set to declare the BSEB 10th result 2023 after a press conference from 1:15 pm today, March 31 as informed by State Education Minister Dr Chandra Shekhar. The students can visit the official link which is now active to check the Bihar Board result 2023 when it is released.

Bihar Board matric result link here

Notably, a total of 16 lakh students participated in the Bihar Board Matric exam which were conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. It is pertinent to note that the BSEB class 12th result 2023 was announced on March 22 for around 13 lakh candidates. 

BSEB 10TH RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK ON WEBSITES

Visit any of the official BSEB websites -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com, or secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check the BSEB Matric result 2023 through the link when the links become active on the website.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Steps To Check

  • Step 1: Visit the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.
  • Step 2: Click on the Matric result link.
  • Step 3: Enter your roll number and roll code.
  • Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check and download your result.
  • Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

Official websites likely to be down 

The official websites are likely to crash since there is such a large number of students waiting for the results to be declared. In such cases students can rely on the following ways to check the results: 

BSEB 10TH RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

Type BIHAR10ROLL-NUMBER and send the message to 56263.

BSEB MATRIC RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK ON DIGILOCKER

  • Open the Digilocker app or the website -- digilocker.gov.in – and click on ‘issued documents’ and then ‘check partners section’.
  • Step 2: Select Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) from the partners list, and document type ‘Class XII Mark Sheet’ or ‘Class XII School Leaving Certificate’.
  • Step 3: Type in your roll number, roll code and enrollment number and select ‘Get Documents’ to check your Bihar Board Matric Result 2023.
  • Step 4: Click on ‘View Documents’ to check and download your BSEB 10th result 2023 scorecard.
