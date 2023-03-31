Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Know How To Check Results On Mobile Phone

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board is slated to announce the BSEB 10th result 2023. The result will be available on the board’s official website at Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. See full details here.

Bihar Results LIVE UPDATE

Bihar Board matric result 2023: How to check?

The students waiting for the results can check them via SMS by typing a message in the following format: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER and send the message to 56263. The state board will send the result on the same number.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Steps To Check

Open your browser e.g. Google Chrome, Firefox, etc.

Now, on the address bar or URL bar type the official website of Bihar Board results i.e., results.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB result page will open on your mobile browser

Now key in the required details like - roll number and roll code and submit

Your Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be displayed on your mobile screen

Take a screenshot of the page and save it for future reference.

BSEB to offer candidates to request scrutiny of answer sheets

BSEB following the result announcement will offer a window for candidates to request scrutiny of their answer sheets for a fee. Candidates will also have the chance to pass Class 10 through the compartment test if they fail the main exam. At a later point, BSEB will reveal the dates for both events. Students must pay the Rs 855 form fee for each subject they intend to retake for the BSEB 10th compartment test in 2023.

Toppers to get big rewards!

All Bihar toppers will be rewarded with a Kindle, a laptop, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each. The second position holders in all three streams will receive a cash award of Rs 75,000 each, in addition to a laptop and a Kindle. Similarly, the third position holders will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, along with a laptop and Kindle. Additionally, students who secured the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions across all streams will be awarded Rs 15,000 each, along with a laptop.