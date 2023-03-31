Last Updated:

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Rise By 1.16%; 13 Lakh Students Pass

Bihar Board 10th result 2023 out. This year 81.04% of the students pass. Out of 16.1 lakh candidates who took the exam, 13.05 lakh passed.

Bihar Board 10th result 2023

Bihar Board class 10th result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the class 10th result 2023 today, March 31. This year, 81.04 % of the total students who took the matric exam passed. As per the data shared by the board, 16,10,657  students appeared in the exam, out of which 13,05,203 passed. Students can check their results online at results.biharboardonline.com. 

The Bihar Board class 10 pass percentage has seen a rise of 1.16% as compared to last year. In the year 2022, the pass percentage of Bihar matric students was 79.88%. Moreover, in the year 2021, the pass percentage was 78.17%. 

Follow Bihar Board 10th result 2023 LIVE Updates

Bihar Board matric result direct link here

Check the last 5 years' pass percentage of Bihar Board Matric Exams

  • 2023- 81.04%
  • 2022- 79.88%
  • 2021 - 78.17%
  • 2020 - 80.59
  • 2019 - 80.73
  • 2018 - 68.89%

How to check Bihar Board 10th results quickly

  • Visit the BSEB website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com
  • Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 link.
  • Enter roll number and roll code as mentioned in your hall ticket.
  • Click on submit button
  • Your Bihar Board matric result will be displayed on the screen
