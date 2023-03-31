Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Rise By 1.16%; 13 Lakh Students Pass

Bihar Board class 10th result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the class 10th result 2023 today, March 31. This year, 81.04 % of the total students who took the matric exam passed. As per the data shared by the board, 16,10,657 students appeared in the exam, out of which 13,05,203 passed. Students can check their results online at results.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar Board class 10 pass percentage has seen a rise of 1.16% as compared to last year. In the year 2022, the pass percentage of Bihar matric students was 79.88%. Moreover, in the year 2021, the pass percentage was 78.17%.

Check the last 5 years' pass percentage of Bihar Board Matric Exams

2023- 81.04%

2022- 79.88%

2021 - 78.17%

2020 - 80.59

2019 - 80.73

2018 - 68.89%

How to check Bihar Board 10th results quickly