Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Press Conference Soon; Know What Happens In BSEB Conference

BSEB Matric Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar Board class 10th result 2023 soon. Over 16 lakh candidates who appeared for the Bihar matric exam are eagerly waiting for their results. BSEB officials had earlier informed that the results will be declared by the end of March. So, the results are expected to be declared today or tomorrow. BSEB will organise a press conference to announce the matric results. Know what happens in the BSEB press conference.

What happens in BSEB matric result press conference?

BSEB organises a press conference in its office in Patna. The education minister of Bihar and additional secretary of Bihar's education department along with BSEB chairman Anand Kishor come to address the media at the conference. Bihar education minister releases the Bihar Board matric results by clicking a button on the laptop after which the BSEB results are uploaded on the official websites.

After releasing the results, the BSEB chairman announces the result details like the names of the toppers and their schools, overall pass percentage, and the percentage of girls and boys. The BSEB chairman will also announce the reward schemes for toppers.

BSEB has not yet announced the date and time to declare the Bihar Board class 10th results. The board will announce the Bihar matric result date and time soon. See how to check result after it is announced.

How to check Bihar Board 10th results 2023