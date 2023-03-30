Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Releasing Today? Here's A Fact Check

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Over 16 lakh candidates are waiting for an update regarding the Bihar Board class 10th results 2023. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check their Bihar Board matric result 2023 soon. Some media reports claim that the Bihar Board 10th results will be declared today. However, BSEB officials have denied the claims.

Bihar Board 10th results not releasing today

Bihar School Examination Board will not declare the BSEB matric results today. The BSEB office is closed today on account of Ramnavami. It must be noted that today is a government holiday in Bihar because of Ramnavami and government offices and institutions remain closed today. Hence, it is not possible to release the Bihar matric results today.

When will BSEB declare the Bihar Board matric results 2023?

According to a statement given by a BSEB official, the Bihar matric result is scheduled to be declared by the end of March. As the results are not being released today, there is a high possibility that BSEB will declare the results tomorrow, March 31. A prior announcement regarding the date and time of the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 declaration will be made by the BSEB soon.

When will BSEB announce the Bihar Board 10th result date and time?

Every year, BSEB used to announce the Bihar Board 10th result date and time a day in advance. However, this year BSEB announced the time of declaring the intermediate (class 12th) results on the same day, just a few hours before the declaration. BSEB had announced at 11:30 am on March 21 that the Bihar intermediate results will be declared at 3 pm today. Similarly, it is expected that the board will announce the result release time on the same day as the result declaration. Students can expect an official announcement tomorrow.