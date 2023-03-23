Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 To Be Declared Today? Here's What BSEB Official Says

Bihar Board class 10th result 2023: With the declaration of BSEB class 12th results 2023, all eyes are on the Bihar matric results. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the BSEB intermediate results on March 21. Over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 83.7% passed. Now, over 16 lakh candidates who appeared for the class 10th exams are eagerly waiting for an update on Bihar matric results 2023.

Will Bihar Board 10th result 2023 be declared today?

Some media reports state that Bihar Board 10th results 2023 will be declared today. Let us know what is the truth. Bihar Board matric exams were held from February 14 to 22. Bihar Board class 10th paper evaluation process began on March 1 and ended on March 12. However, there has been no announcement regarding the date of Bihar Board matric results from the officials yet. On the day of Bihar intermediate results, BSEB public relations officer Rajeev Dwivedia had told the media that the class 10th results will be announced by the end of March. However, no date has been mentioned yet.

When will BSEB declare Bihar Matric Results 2023?

Candidates must note that BSEB took around 15 days after the completion of intermediate paper evaluation to declare the Bihar Board class 12th results 2023. The paper evaluation process was completed on March 5 and the results were announced on March 21. The class 10th paper evaluation was completed on March 5. Similarly, if the BSEB follows the same pattern, students can expect their results by March 27.

Where to check Bihar Board class 10th results 2023?