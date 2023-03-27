Last Updated:

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Will Be Declared On These Websites, Check Official List Here

Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be declared soon. Once declared, BSEB Bihar matric results will be uploaded on these websites. Check the full list here.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Bihar Board 10th result 2023

Image: PTI


Bihar School Examination Board will soon declare the BSEB matric results 2023. BSEB is expected to declare the Bihar Board class 10th results this week. However, there has been no announcement made by the officials yet. BSEB usually announces the Bihar Board result date and time a day before its release. The announcement will be made on the official Twitter handle of BSEB. 

BSEB conducted the class 10th board exams for over 16 lakh candidates from February 14 to 22 in Bihar. The candidates are eagerly waiting for an update regarding their results. BSEB has already completed the paper evaluation of matric exams on March 5. The answer keys for the objective questions have also been released. Candidates must note that the BSEB matric results will be available online once it is released. They will have to check their Bihar Board results on the official websites of BSEB. Here we have provided you the list of websites where the Bihar matric results will be available. 

Bihar Board class 10th results 2023: List of websites to check BSEB results online

  •  Results.biharboardonline.com
  • Biharboardonline.com
  • Bseb.in
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • secondary.biharboardonline.com

How to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th results 2023

  • Step 1: To check the BSEB Bihar Board intermediate result, candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Bihar matric result link available on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now fill in your login details.
  • Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 5: BSEB Bihar matric results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.
  • Step 6: Check your marks, download and take its printout.
READ | Bihar Board 12th pass unmarried girls to get Rs 25K scholarship: Bihar education ministry
READ | Bihar Board class 10th Result 2023 date and time informed by BSEB official, check here
READ | Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: How to apply for scrutiny/re-checking of papers here
READ | Bihar Board 12th result: BSEB Inter scrutiny, compartment exam application begins today
READ | Bihar Board 10th result 2023 to be declared today? Here's what BSEB official says
COMMENT