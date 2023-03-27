Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Will Be Declared On These Websites, Check Official List Here

Bihar School Examination Board will soon declare the BSEB matric results 2023. BSEB is expected to declare the Bihar Board class 10th results this week. However, there has been no announcement made by the officials yet. BSEB usually announces the Bihar Board result date and time a day before its release. The announcement will be made on the official Twitter handle of BSEB.

BSEB conducted the class 10th board exams for over 16 lakh candidates from February 14 to 22 in Bihar. The candidates are eagerly waiting for an update regarding their results. BSEB has already completed the paper evaluation of matric exams on March 5. The answer keys for the objective questions have also been released. Candidates must note that the BSEB matric results will be available online once it is released. They will have to check their Bihar Board results on the official websites of BSEB. Here we have provided you the list of websites where the Bihar matric results will be available.

Bihar Board class 10th results 2023: List of websites to check BSEB results online

Results.biharboardonline.com

Biharboardonline.com

Bseb.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

How to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th results 2023