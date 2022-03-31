Bihar Board 10th Result Declaration Time Changed, Matric Result At 3 Pm

Bihar Board 10th result: Bihar School Education Board has revised the timing for releasing matric result. Earlier the class 10 result was supposed to be out on March 31 at 1 pm which will now be released at 3 pm. The state education minister will now address the press conference in the second half at 3pm. Over 16.5 lakh students who took the exam and are waiting for results will be able to check it today. Once released, it can be checked on the various official websites after 3 pm.

Bihar board matric result 2022: List of websites to check

Results.biharboardonline.com

Biharboardonline.com

Bseb.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB class 10 result date and time

Bihar board matric result date is March 31, 2022

Bihar board matric result time is 3 pm

Step by step guide to check result on official website

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website biharboardonline.com or any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the 'Students Login' tab

Step 3: The matric result link will be flashing on the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link

Step 4: In the next step, they will have to key in their roll code, roll number and enrollment number and submit

Step 5: Post submitting, the Bihar Board matric result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Candidates should go through it and download the same

Step 7: Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

In the year 2021, a total of 78.1 per cent of students had qualified for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exams, compared to 80.29 percent in 2020 and 80.73 percent in 2019. This year, the pass percentage is likely to increase in comparison with last year's performance of students. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for more details and all the latest updates.