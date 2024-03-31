×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Bihar Board 10th Result Live 2024: BSEB Matric Result Live Today At 1:30PM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: BSEB Matric result today at 1:30 pm. Checkout BSEB Matric result 2024 latest updates here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 | Image: X
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Gender-wise results of last year
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: Press Conference to happen soon, know more
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Official websites list shared by BSEB are as follows
1: 32 IST, March 31st 2024

Total number of girls appeared for the exam last year: 8,19,737

Passed: 6,61,570

Total number of boys appeared last year: 7,90,920

Passed: 6,43,633

1: 29 IST, March 31st 2024

BSEB Bihar board 10th result live updates 2024: The official press conference for Bihar board Class 10th result 2024 soon to begin at 1:30 pm. When results are announced, students can check the toppers' list, pass percentage and other details. 

Students are requested to keep their roll code/roll number handy.

11: 27 IST, March 31st 2024

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The BSEB has two official websites listed in which the Bihar board result2024 for Class 10 will be declared today at 1:30pm. The websites are:

  • bsebmatric.org
  • results.biharboardonline.com

When the result is declared at 1:30pm, students can use any of these two websites to check their scores.

11: 34 IST, March 31st 2024

Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: Last year's BSEB Matric examination topper, MD Rumman Ashraf, a student of Islamia High School Sheikhpura who scored 489 marks or 97.8 percent marks in BSEB 10th examination.

Second topper:

Namrata Kumari of Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan High School secured second position with 97.2 per cent or 486 marks out of 500 in BSEB 10th examination.

11: 15 IST, March 31st 2024

Bihar board Matric result 2024: The BSEB conducts a Compartment examination every year to give one more opportunity for students to clear exam. Students who fail in two or more subjects of the annual examination can re-appear for BSEB compartment exam. The BSEB compartment exam date will be announced today, March 31, during the official press conference.

10: 43 IST, March 31st 2024

BSEB Matric result 2024 live updates: If you are not happy with your results, you can apply for a re-evaluation of the answer sheets. The BSEB will open window soon for scrutiny of answer sheets. Students who want re-evaluation can raise a request online by paying the required fees. The detailed process, schedule and fees will be mentioned in the result notice of BSEB Matric result 2024.

10: 38 IST, March 31st 2024

The candidate's name and personal details of the candidate is mentioned in the marksheet:

His/her school name

Year of the examination

Marks in each subject

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail status

10: 34 IST, March 31st 2024
10: 31 IST, March 31st 2024

Bihar board 10th result live 2024 updates: To check Bihar Class 10th result online students must keep their roll number ready. The details regarding your roll code or roll no. are mentioned on your board examination hall tickets/admit cards.

10: 27 IST, March 31st 2024

Bihar board 10th result live updates 2024: The BSEB Chairman will declare the Matric results today.

“The result of Bihar board Examination, 2024 will be released by Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board today on 31.03.2024 at 01:30 pm,”.

10: 24 IST, March 31st 2024

Bihar board 10th result live updates 2024: The BSEB Matric/10th result will be announced at 1:30 pm through a press conference. Students can check the result, the result on bsebmatric.org and results.biharboardonline.com. Students can also check BSEB Matric result on republicworld.com

10: 20 IST, March 31st 2024

Bihar board 10th result live updates 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today will declare Bihar board Class 10th or Matric result on March 31. The BSEB Matric result will be announced through a press conference at 1:30 pm today stay tuned for latest updates.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 11:45 IST

