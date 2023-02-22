Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Latest Update: BSEB Inter Result To Be Declared By This Date

Bihar Board 12th result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar intermediate results 2023 soon. Around 14 lakh candidates who appeared for the class 12th exams in Bihar are eagerly waiting for their results. Bihar Board class 12 exams 2023 were conducted from February 1 to 11.

Bihar Board class 12th Result 2023

Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board class 12th exams 2023 should know that BSEB has been very active and fast to declare the Bihar inter results for the last many years. For last many years, BSEB has been the first state board to conduct and complete the board exams for classes 10th and 12th every year. Moreover, the evaluation process of the board exam papers begins soon after the conclusion of the exam. It takes around 22-25 days to complete the evaluation of copies.

Bihar Board intermediate results 2023 latest updates

Bihar Board usually declares the results within one month after concluding the exams. In the year 2022, the Bihar Board intermediate exam was conducted from February 1 to 14. The paper evaluation was completed by March 8 after which the topper-verification process was conducted. The results were declared on March 16, 2022.

BSEB Inter Result 2023 Date (Tentative)

Looking at past year trends, Bihar class 12th candidates can expect their BSEB intermediate results 2023 by the second week of March. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the result date. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results online at Results.biharboardonline.com and various other official websites. The results are also uploaded on the DigiLocker app.

How to check Bihar Board class 12th result 2023 online