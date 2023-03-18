Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Soon, Check Different Ways To Check BSEB Inter Results Here

Quick links:
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the BSEB inter result 2023 soon. Over 13 lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for their Bihar Board 12th results 2023. BSEB conducted the class 12th or intermediate exams from February 1 to 11. Once declared, the Bihar Board inter result 2023 will be available on various platforms.
Bihar Board class 12 results 2023 will be available on the official websites of Bihar Board. Candidates can check the list of websites where the Bihar Board inter results 2023 will be available here. Candidates will be able to log in using their roll code and roll number to check their results.
Candidates can also get their results via SMS. They will have to type BSEB (no space) your roll number and send it to 56263.
BSEB will announce the Bihar Board result declaration date and time a day in advance. The update will be shared on the official Twitter handle of BSEB. Keep checking the Twitter handle for regular updates.