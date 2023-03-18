Last Updated:

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Soon, Check Different Ways To Check BSEB Inter Results Here

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 update: BSEB will soon release the Bihar Board intermediate results 2023. Candidates can check their results using different ways.

Nandini Verma
Bihar Board 12th result 2023

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the BSEB inter result 2023 soon. Over 13 lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for their Bihar Board 12th results 2023. BSEB conducted the class 12th or intermediate exams from February 1 to 11. Once declared, the Bihar Board inter result 2023 will be available on various platforms. 

Bihar Board class 12th results 2023

Bihar Board class 12 results 2023 will be available on the official websites of Bihar Board. Candidates can check the list of websites where the Bihar Board inter results 2023 will be available here. Candidates will be able to log in using their roll code and roll number to check their results. 

How to check Bihar Board 12th result 2023 on websites

  • Step 1: To check the BSEB Bihar Board intermediate result, candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Bihar intermediate result link available on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now fill in your login details.
  • Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 5: BSEB Bihar inter results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.
  • Step 6: Check your marks, download and take its printout.

 How to check BSEB Inter results via SMS

Candidates can also get their results via SMS. They will have to type BSEB (no space) your roll number and send it to 56263. 

BSEB will announce the Bihar Board result declaration date and time a day in advance. The update will be shared on the official Twitter handle of BSEB. Keep checking the Twitter handle for regular updates.

