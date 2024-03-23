Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 11:09 IST
Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BSEB To Declare Inter Results In Record 41 Days
Bihar Intermediate Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BSEB will announce the Bihar Board class 12th results 2024 today, March 23 at 1.30 pm. Check latest updates on result direct link, toppers' list, pass percentage, and other details here.
11: 09 IST, March 23rd 2024
Here are the toppers for Bihar Board 12th Commerce in 2023 along with their ranks, names, marks, and percentages:
- Rank 1: Somya Sharma, Rajnish Kumar, Pathak - 475 marks, 95%
- Rank 2: Bhumi Kumari, Tanuja Singh, Komal Kumari - 474 marks, 94.80%
- Rank 3: Payal Kumari, Srishti Akshay - 472 marks, 94.40%
- Rank 4: Vidhi Kumari, Sonam Kumari - 468 marks, 93.60%
- Rank 5: Puja Kumari, Nilam Kumari - 467 marks, 93.40%
10: 04 IST, March 23rd 2024
Check Bihar Board class 12th science topper list 2023:
- Ayushi Nandan: 98.4%
- Himangshu Kumar, Shubham Chaurasiya: 94.4%
- Aditi Kumari: 94.2%
- Rama Bharti: 93.8%
- Piyush Kumar, Abhishek Raj, Tanu Kumari: 93.6%
- Ruchika Raj: 93.2%
9: 58 IST, March 23rd 2024
Bihar Board Intermediate Toppers 2023 Of Arts stream:
- Mohaddesa: 95%
- Kumari Pragya: 94%
- Saurabh Kumar: 93.8%
- Laxmi Kumari: 93.2%
- Mohammad Shariq, Chandan Kumar: 93%
- Kajal Kumari, Asiya Parween: 92.8%
9: 53 IST, March 23rd 2024
Last year's statistics reveal that a total of 13,04,586 students appeared for the Bihar Board intermediate examination. Out of these, 10,91,948 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 83.7 percent. The pass percentages for different streams were as follows: 83.93 percent for the Science stream, 82.74 percent for the Arts stream, and an impressive 93.95 percent for the Commerce stream. Among the streams, the Arts stream had the highest number of students, with 6,68,526 candidates appearing for the exams. This was followed by the Science stream with 5,86,532 students and the Commerce stream with 49,155 candidates.
9: 42 IST, March 23rd 2024
With the use of the latest technology for evaluation and uploading of marks of Bihar Board examinees, BSEB is all set to release the class 12 exam results 2024 in just 41 days from the date of the last exam. BSEB conducted the class 12 exams from February 1 to 12.
9: 26 IST, March 23rd 2024
Over 13 lakh students who appeared for the Bihar Board class 12th exams this year will get their results today.
9: 14 IST, March 23rd 2024
As per reports, many candidates in the Bihar intermediate toppers' list 2024 are from Muzaffarpur district.
9: 10 IST, March 23rd 2024
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar intermediate toppers' list 2024 soon after releasing the results in the press conference. The names of the students and their school who gets 1st, 2nd, and 3rd ranks in arts, science, and commerce streams will be revealed in the press conference.
9: 02 IST, March 23rd 2024
Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check their Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2024 on the following websites:
- results.biharboardonline.com
- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
- biharboardonline.com
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
9: 00 IST, March 23rd 2024
Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com
Click on the annual intermediate exam result link
Key in your roll number and roll code and submit
Your Bihar Board class 12 result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its printout.
8: 50 IST, March 23rd 2024
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will release the Bihar intermediate results 2024 today in a press conference organised at BSEB office in Patna.
8: 49 IST, March 23rd 2024
BSEB will release the scorecards of Bihar intermediate exams 2024 for arts, science, commerce, and vocational streams today. The press conference will begin at 1.30 pm today.
