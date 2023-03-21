Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 Date And Time Out; BSEB Inter Results Today At 2 Pm

The wait of around 13.5 lakh candidates will be over today. Bihar Board class 12th results will be declared today, March 21 at 2 pm. As per the official press note, the Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Bihar Board class 12th results today, March 21. BSEB will hold a press conference in the BSEB office in Patna where the minister, of education department Bihar Professor Chandrashekhar will declare the results. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will also be present.

List of websites to check Bihar Board 12th Results 2023

biharboardonline.com biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in biharboard.online biharboard.ac.in.

How to check BSEB inter results 2023 online

Visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or any other website as mentioned above

Click on the link to check BSEB annual senior secondary results 2023

Key in the login credentials as mentioned in the admit card and submit

Your BSEB intermediate mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

Bihar School Examination Board conducted the class 12th exams from February 1 to 11. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Candidates will soon get their BSEB intermediate results and mark sheet.