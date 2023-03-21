Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 Date And Time Out; BSEB Inter Results Today At 2 Pm

Quick links:
Image: Republic World
The wait of around 13.5 lakh candidates will be over today. Bihar Board class 12th results will be declared today, March 21 at 2 pm. As per the official press note, the Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Bihar Board class 12th results today, March 21. BSEB will hold a press conference in the BSEB office in Patna where the minister, of education department Bihar Professor Chandrashekhar will declare the results. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will also be present.
Bihar School Examination Board conducted the class 12th exams from February 1 to 11. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Candidates will soon get their BSEB intermediate results and mark sheet.