The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon going to release the Bihar Board 12th results 2024. A BSEB official, on conditions of anonymity told Republic World that the much-awaited Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2024 will be declared before Holi (March 25). However, the exact date of result announcement will be disclosed in advance.

BSEB usually reveals the result date and time a day before the release. BSEB conducts a press conference to announce the Bihar Board results, every year.

Speculations also hint at a potential result declaration today. The Bihar Board Class 12 exams took place from February 1 to February 12. Notably, BSEB has already made the Answer Keys available for the objective-type questions. Last year, Bihar Board 12th Results were declared on March 21. Once announced, students can promptly check their scores on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Accessing their results will require candidates to provide their roll code and roll number.

How to check Bihar Board 12th results 2024

To check your Bihar Board 12th Result 2024, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of BSEB: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Look for the "Bihar Board 12th Result 2024" link on the homepage. Click on the link to proceed. A new page will open. Enter the necessary details such as your roll code and roll number. After entering the details, click on the "Submit" button. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Verify your marks and other details mentioned in the result. If needed, download the result page for future reference.