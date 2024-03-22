Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2024: Names, Scores, and School Details

Advertisement

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the intermediate results along with Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2024. Prepared alongside the Bihar Board Result, this Bihar intermediate topper list will be released by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor in a press conference after releasing the BSEB class 12 results. The Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Topper List, including Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Topper List Science, Arts and Commerce and Bihar Board 12th District Wise Topper List 2024, will be revealed by the board chairman along with their school details. The Bihar Board class 12th topper list 2024 will be updated here soon after the announcement.

Also Read: Bihar Board Class 12 Toppers' Verification Complete, Muzaffarpur Dominates -BSEB 12th Result Updates

Advertisement

Intriguing Facts About Bihar Board 12th Toppers 2024

This year, a staggering total of 13,04,352 students appeared for the Bihar Board Exam 2024 Class 12. The Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2024 will showcase the names, basic details, school name and marks obtained by the BSEB Intermediate students. Those securing the highest marks in the state will fetch their names among the Bihar Board 12th toppers 2024. Notably, the BSEB Inter exams 2024 were conducted from February 1 to 12, 2024.

Advertisement

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 LIVE Updates.

Bihar Board Class 12th Toppers Verification by BSEB

It's noteworthy that Bihar Board 12th toppers undergo a meticulous selection process. They are summoned for physical verification, followed by an interview conducted by a panel of subject experts. During this process, toppers are tasked with writing answers to verify their handwriting authenticity.

Notable Achievements from Bihar Board 12th Toppers 2023

To gain a deeper understanding of the accomplishment, here's a glimpse into the Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2023:

Bihar Board 12th Science Stream Topper:

Advertisement

Ayushi Nandan secured the top spot with a remarkable score of 474.

Himanshu Kumar and Shubham Chaurasiya shared the second position with a score of 472.

Aditi Kumari claimed the third spot with a score of 471.

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Stream Topper:

Advertisement

Somya Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Pathak jointly topped with a score of 475.

Bhumi Kumari, Tanuja Singh, and Komal Kumari secured the second position with a score of 474.

Payal Kumari and Srishti Akshay attained the third position with a score of 472.

Bihar Board 12th Arts Stream Topper:

Advertisement

Mohadessa clinched the top position with an impressive score of 475.

Saurabh Kumar secured the second position with a score of 470.

Aditi Kumari claimed the third spot with a score of 469.

As the anticipation builds for the Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2024, the achievements of past toppers continue to inspire aspirants across streams.

Advertisement