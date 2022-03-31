Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: How To Check Matric Result On Mobile

Bihar board 10th result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board is gearing up to release the Bihar Board class 10th result 2022 on the scheduled date and time. It has been announced that the Bihar Board class 10th results 2022 will be released on Thursday, March 31 at 1 pm. To be noted that speculations related to result were been made, many fake websites were created so as to grab attention of over 6.5 lakh candidates who registered for exam. The results will be uploaded on the official website results.biharboardonline.com. List of other official websites on which result will be uploaded can be checked by clicking here.

BSEB Matric results 2022: Check important dates here

Bihar Board matric exam was conducted between February 17 and 24, 2022

BSEB conducted the paper verification process by March 25-26, 2022

The topper verification process was completed on March 29, 2022

BSEB announced the result date on March 30, 2022

Result will be released on March 31, 2022.

What after release of Bihar board 10th result?

Post announcing Bihar board result, students will be given chance to apply for scrutiny of answer sheets will begin. The board will also conduct special and compartment exams. The dates for any of these have not been announced but are expected to be out after releasing results on March 31, 2022.

Bihar board Class 10 results 2022: Check date and time

BSEB Matric result 2022 will be out on March 31, 2022

BSEB Matric result will be released in second half at around 1 pm

How to check Bihar matric result on mobile