Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: How To Check Matric Result On Mobile

Bihar board 10th result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board is gearing up to release the Bihar Board class 10th result 2022 on the scheduled date and time. It has been announced that the Bihar Board class 10th results 2022 will be released on Thursday, March 31 at 1 pm. To be noted that speculations related to result were been made, many fake websites were created so as to grab attention of over 6.5 lakh candidates who registered for exam. The results will be uploaded on the official website results.biharboardonline.com. List of other official websites on which result will be uploaded can be checked by clicking here.
BSEB Matric results 2022: Check important dates here
- Bihar Board matric exam was conducted between February 17 and 24, 2022
- BSEB conducted the paper verification process by March 25-26, 2022
- The topper verification process was completed on March 29, 2022
- BSEB announced the result date on March 30, 2022
- Result will be released on March 31, 2022.
What after release of Bihar board 10th result?
Post announcing Bihar board result, students will be given chance to apply for scrutiny of answer sheets will begin. The board will also conduct special and compartment exams. The dates for any of these have not been announced but are expected to be out after releasing results on March 31, 2022.
Bihar board Class 10 results 2022: Check date and time
- BSEB Matric result 2022 will be out on March 31, 2022
- BSEB Matric result will be released in second half at around 1 pm
How to check Bihar matric result on mobile
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of BSEB at boardonline.bihar.gov.in 2022.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Bihar matric result 2022’ link.
- Step 3: After being redirected to another page, enter BSEB Class 10 roll code and roll number in the blank fields.
- Step 4: In the next step, click on the “Search” button to submit details.
- Step 5: Post clicking on submit, the Bihar board result 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Step 6: Candidates should download the Bihar board 10th result marksheet and keep it safe for future reference.