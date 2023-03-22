Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 Date And Time Informed By BSEB Official, Check Here

The Public Relations Officer of the Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB), Rajeev R Dwivedi, has informed that Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 will be released by the last week of March. Last year, the BSEB Class 10 result was released on March 31 at around 3 pm, and a similar timeline is expected this year.

According to Bihar Board, as many as 16 lakh students appeared for the Matric exam held across the state in several exam centres from February 14 to 22. Once the BSEB Class 10 board result is declared, the candidates who appeared for the exam would be able to check and download the result from the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Once the direct link for the result is available, the candidates can land in the result window and enter their roll number, roll code and other required credentials to check the result. The candidates who wish to opt out of the online mode of checking results can choose SMS service to receive the result on phone. The candidates will be required to type BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER and sent it to a specified number- 56263.

BSEB Class 12 Result OUT!

The announcement for the Class 10 result comes after BSEB released the Bihar Board Class 12 result on Tuesday, March 21. The result was released for all three streams including Science, Commerce and Arts. The state education minister, Chandrashekhar announced the result at 2 pm at a press conference organised in the BSEB office

According to the official information released by the Board, over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 Bihar Board examination, of which 10,91,948 have been declared passed. The overall pass percentage is 83.70. Notably, girls have fared better than boys in the board exam by topping all three streams.

