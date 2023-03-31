Last Updated:

Bihar Board Class 10th Scrutiny Application To Start On April 3; How To Apply?

Bihar Board class 10 results 2023 declared at results bigarboardonline.com. The scrutiny and revaluation of the BSEB 10th will start on April 3, 2023.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Simran Singh
Bihar Board class 10th scrutiny

Bihar Board 10th results (Image: PTI)


Bihar Board class 10th 2023 results were announced, on March 31, 2023, by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at 1.30 pm in a press conference. Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav announced the result in the presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore.

The scrutiny and re- evaluation would start on April 3, 2023, according to the Bihar Education Minister. Any candidate who is not satisfied with their scores may request a reevaluation. To pass the matriculation exam, students must receive a score of 33% across five subjects.

How to apply for Scrutiny? 

  • Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Apply For Scrutiny (Secondary Annual Examination 2023)
  • Register using your Roll Code, Roll Number, and Registration Number
  • Login using your system-generated Scrutiny Registration Number 
  • Select the subjects for which you wish to scrutiny your answer sheets
  • Pay the scrutiny fee as applicable per subject paper
  • Submit the application

How to download the Bihar Board 2023 results?

  • Go to the official website-biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the Bihar board result link 2023
  • A new login page would open, enter your roll number and roll code
  • Submit details and log in to the Bihar board website
  • Check the result and download it
  • Take a printout for future references
READ | Bihar Board 10th result 2023 declared, here's how to check online
READ | Bihar Board 10th result 2023 direct link now active, check matric scorecard here
READ | Bihar Board matric topper Md. Rumman Ashraf secures 97.8% marks; check topper list here
READ | Bihar Board 10th result 2023: Pass percentage rise by 1.16%; 13 lakh students pass
READ | Bihar Board matric result 2023 out, different ways to check Bihar Board 10th results
COMMENT