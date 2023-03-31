Bihar Board Class 10th Scrutiny Application To Start On April 3; How To Apply?

Quick links:
Bihar Board 10th results (Image: PTI)
Bihar Board class 10th 2023 results were announced, on March 31, 2023, by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at 1.30 pm in a press conference. Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav announced the result in the presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore.
The scrutiny and re- evaluation would start on April 3, 2023, according to the Bihar Education Minister. Any candidate who is not satisfied with their scores may request a reevaluation. To pass the matriculation exam, students must receive a score of 33% across five subjects.