Bihar Board Class 10th Scrutiny Application To Start On April 3; How To Apply?

Bihar Board class 10th 2023 results were announced, on March 31, 2023, by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at 1.30 pm in a press conference. Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav announced the result in the presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore.

The scrutiny and re- evaluation would start on April 3, 2023, according to the Bihar Education Minister. Any candidate who is not satisfied with their scores may request a reevaluation. To pass the matriculation exam, students must receive a score of 33% across five subjects.

How to apply for Scrutiny?

Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Apply For Scrutiny (Secondary Annual Examination 2023)

Register using your Roll Code, Roll Number, and Registration Number

Login using your system-generated Scrutiny Registration Number

Select the subjects for which you wish to scrutiny your answer sheets

Pay the scrutiny fee as applicable per subject paper

Submit the application

How to download the Bihar Board 2023 results?