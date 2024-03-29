Advertisement

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is gearing up to announce the Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2024, expected by the end of March 2024. Students eagerly awaiting their results can access them on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Alongside the results, the board will also release crucial details including the topper list, gender-wise pass percentage, and overall pass percentage. Candidates who score the highest marks in class 10th exams will secure their places in the Bihar matric topper list 2024.

This year, an impressive 16.4 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Matriculation Annual Examination, conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024. The Chairman of BSEB, Anand Kishor, will announce the Class 10th results during a press conference.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric Topper List With Scores

The Bihar Board 10th Topper Lists of last five years with their obtained scores are given below.

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2023:

Mohammad Rumman Ashraf: Scored 489 marks

Scored 489 marks Namrata Kumari, Gyani Anupama: Scored 486 marks

Scored 486 marks Sanju Kumari, Bhavna Kumari, Jaynandan Kumar Pandit: Scored 484 marks

Scored 484 marks Sneha Kumari, Neha Praveen, Sweta Kumari, Amrita Kumari, Vivek Kumar, Shubham Kumar: Scored 483 marks

Scored 483 marks Suruchi Kumari, Shalini Kumari, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Ahem Keshri, Unmukt Kumar Yadav, Sudhanshu Kumar, Sukesh Suman, Chandan Kumar, Abhishek Kumar Choudhary: Scored 481 marks

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2022:

Ramayani Roy: Scored 487 marks

Scored 487 marks Sanya Kumar, Vivek Kumar Thakur: Scored 486 marks

Scored 486 marks Prayaga Kumari: Scored 485 marks

Scored 485 marks Nirjala Kumari: Scored 484 marks

Scored 484 marks Anurag Kumar, Susen Kumar, Nikhil Kumar: Scored 483 marks

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2021:

Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshini, Sandeep Kumar: Scored 484 marks

Scored 484 marks Dipali Alok, Amisha Kumari, Tannu Shree, Pawan Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Utkarsh Narayan Bharti, Priyanka Kumari, Priyanka Kumari, Tannu Kumari: Scored 483 marks

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2020:

Himanshu Raj: Scored 481 marks

Scored 481 marks Durgesh Kumar: Scored 480 marks

Scored 480 marks Shubham Kumar, Rajveer Yamuna Prasad, Juli Kumari: Scored 478 marks

Scored 478 marks Sannu Kumar, Munna Kumar, Navneet Kumar: Scored 477 marks

Scored 477 marks Ranjit Kumar Gupta: Scored 476 marks

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2019:

Sawan Raj: Scored 486 marks

Scored 486 marks Rounit Raj: Scored 483 marks

Scored 483 marks Priyanshu Raj: Scored 481 marks

Previous years' topper lists are also available for reference, highlighting the consistency of excellence among Bihar's students.

Passing Marks and Compartment Exam Details:

It's important for students to secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the BSEB 10th Result. Failing in more than two subjects will render a student ineligible for the BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2024, necessitating a repeat of the same class.

Where and How to Check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric Result?

Students can conveniently access the Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2024 through multiple platforms including results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and biharboardonline.com. To retrieve their results, students simply need to input their BSEB 10th roll number and roll code on the result login page.

How to Download BSEB Matric Result 2024?

1. Visit the official BSEB website at results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, or biharboardonline.com.

2. Look for the link "Download Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2024."

3. Enter your BSEB 10th roll number in the provided field.

4. Your Bihar Board Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and retain a printout for future reference.

For further details and updates, students are encouraged to visit the official website of BSEB.