Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2023 Declared, Know Where And How To Check

The wait of over 13 lakh candidates has come to an end. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Class 12th or intermediate final exam results today, March 21 in a press conference. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board class 12 result 2023 declared LIVE Updates

Bihar Board intermediate results 2023: List of websites to check scores

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

inter23.biharboardonline.com

seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Inter result 2023: How to check scores on website

Go to results.biharboardonline.com

Open the Intermediate result 2023 link.

Login with roll number and/or any other asked information.

Submit and view scorecards.

How to check Bihar Board inter results on Digilocker app

STEP 1: To check Bihar Board results through the Digilocker app candidates must visit Google Playstore (for Android phones) or iOS (for Apple users) and download the Digilocker app

STEP 2: After installation of the application, press on the icon for the app on your screen

STEP 3: Choose the name of the exam and the year. The BSEB Inter results 2023 will be displayed on your screen

STEP 5: Download and take a printout of the copy of the BSEB Class 12 results 2023 for future use.

This year, the Board conducted Class 12 examinations in the state from February 1 to February 11, 2023. for all streams- arts, commerce and science. This year, as many as 13.18 lakh candidates registered for the Intermediate final exams in Bihar. Evaluation of 69,44,777 Class 12 answer sheets was done at 123 centres. The answer key for the Class 12 examination was released on March 21 by the Board on the official website. The answer key consisted of objective questions, which constituted 50 per cent of the total marks in the exam.