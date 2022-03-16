Bihar Board class 12th toppers 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board class 12th result 2022. A total of 80.15% of students have passed the BSEB inter results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results online at biharboardonline.com. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor has announced the toppers' list of all streams- arts, science and commerce. Check BSEB inter topper list 2022 here.

Bihar Board class 12th Topper List 2022

Bihar class 12th Arts Toppers 2022

Sangam Raj of VM Inter College GopalGanj bagged 482 out of 500 and became an arts topper. He scored 96.4%.

Shreya Kumari of UDM Girls Inter College, Katihar got 2nd rank. She got 94.2% by scoring 471 out of 500.

Ritika Ratna of Gurukul SS School, Madhepura got 3rd rank by scoring 470 out 500 (94%).

Bihar Class 12th Science Toppers 2022

Saurav Kumar of KLS College, Nawada and Arjun Kumar of +2 Ashok H/S Daudnagar, Aurangabad became science topper by scoring 94.4%.

Raj Ranjan Of MS College, Motihari got 94.2% and became 2nd topper.

Sejal Kumari of Gaya College, Gaya bagged 3rd position by scoring 94% in science

Bihar Class 12th Commerce Toppers 2022

Ankit Kumar Gupta of BD College, Patna bagged 1st rank by scoring 94.6%

Vinit Sinha of KLS College, Nawada got 2nd rank by scoring 94.4%

Piyush Kumar of College of Commerce, Arts and Science, Patna also got 2nd rank by scoring 94.4%

Muskan Singh of Gaya College, Gaya got 3 rd rank by scoring 94%

Bihar Board class 12th Result 2022: Arts, Science, Commerce pass percentage

The pass percentage of arts stream students is 79.53%.

The pass percentage of commerce stream students is 90.38%

The pass percentage of science stream students is 79.81%.

In the vocational stream, the pass percentage is 77.40%.

The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board class 12th result is 80.15.

