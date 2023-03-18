Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 Date And Time Update: When, Where To Check BSEB Results

Bihar Board class 12th result date and time Update: Over 13 lakh candidates are anxiously waiting for their BSEB intermediate results. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the Bihar Board class 12th results 2023 date and time on its official Twitter Handle. Its been more than 35 days since BSEB wrapped up the intermediate exam on February 11. Usually, BSEB declares the intermediate exam results within a month after conducting the exams.

Bihar Board 12th result date and time 2023 Update

BSEB will reveal the Bihar Board class 12th or intermediate result date and time, a day before the announcement. Secretary, Bihar education department will announce the BSEB inter results in a press conference that will be held in the BSEB office, Patna. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will then announce the details of result, pass percentage, toppers' names, their schools and scores.

Bihar Board Result 2023

Once released, the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will be available on the official websites. Check the list of websites here. Candidates will also be able to check their BSEB inter results via SMS. The BSEB results will also be uploaded on DigiLocker. The Bihar Board class 12th results can also be checked on a smartphone. One should have an active internet connection to check their results online.

List of websites to check Bihar Board intermediate results 2023

Results.biharboardonline.com Biharboardonline.com Bseb.in biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Steps to check Bihar Board class 12th Results 2023 online