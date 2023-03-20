Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 Update: BSEB 12th Result Likely After Bihar Diwas

Bihar Board class 12th result 2023 Latest Update: Over 13 lakh students who took the BSEB intermediate exams 2023 are eagerly waiting for their results. BSEB officials are completely mum on the update regarding the Bihar Board 12th results 2023. While the BSEB inter results 2023 are expected in the month of March, there has been no official update on the date of the result declaration. However, there is a possibility that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will not declare the Bihar Board results any day before Bihar Diwas.

BSEB 12th results after Bihar Diwas 2023

Bihar Diwas is celebrated every year on March 22. Bihar was carved out from Bengal in the year 1912 on March 22. Candidates must note that BSEB is currently busy running an online quiz marking the Bihar Diwas. BSEB has been asking one question related to Bihar each day on its official Twitter handle. People answer the questions in the comment box. However, BSEB candidates are flooding these comment boxes asking the officials about the Bihar Board class 12th result date. But the officials are silent when asked about an update on Bihar Board intermediate result declaration. BSEB started this quiz on March 16 and it will continue till March 22. So, there are speculations that BSEB will declare the results only after March 22, Bihar Diwas.

See how to check Bihar Board class 12th results 2023