Last year, out of 13,04,586 candidates who appeared, 10,91,948 passed the Bihar board Inter examination, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 83.7%.

In stream-wise results, the Commerce stream had the highest pass rate at 93.95%, with 49,155 candidates appearing.

In the Science stream, 5,86,532 candidates appeared, with 83.93% of them passing.

For the Arts stream, out of 6,68,526 students who took the exam, 82.74% passed.