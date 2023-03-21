Bihar Board Class 12th Topper List 2023 Out; Girls Clinch Top Ranks In All Three Streams

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Class 12 or intermediate final exam results today, March 21. The candidates who have appeared in the Class 12 Bihar Board exam can now check and download the result by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com. The result was announced today by the state education minister of Bihar in a press meeting.

According to the official schedule, the Bihar Board Class 12 examination was conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, for all streams including Science, Arts, and Commerce. According to the board, this year, as many as 13.18 lakh candidates registered for the Intermediate final exams and the teachers have evaluated 69,44,777 Class 12 answer sheets across 123 centres in Bihar. After the result was declared, girls emerged as toppers in all three streams.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result: Check toppers list

Science Stream Toppers List

Rank 1: Ayushi Nandan: 94.8 per cent

Rank 2: Himanshu Kumar and Shubham Chaurasiya: 94.4 per cent

Rank 3: Aditi Kumari: 94.2 per cent

Arts Stream Toppers List

Rank 1 Mohaddesa: 95 per cent

Rank 2 Kumari Pragya: 94 per cent

Rank 3 Saurabh Kumar: 93.8 per cent

Commerce Stream Toppers List

Rank 1 Somya Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Pathak: 95 per cent

Rank 2 Bhumi Kumari, Tanuja Singh and Komal Kumari: 94.8 per cent

Rank 3 Payal Kumari and Srishti Akshay: 94.4 per cent

According to reports, over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 Bihar Board examination, of which 10,91,948 have been declared passed. The overall pass percentage is 83.7 %. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Bihar Board for regular updates.