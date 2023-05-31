Last Updated:

Bihar Board Inter Compartment Result 2023 OUT, Here's Direct Link To Check

Bihar Board has declared the BSEB intermediate compartmental-cum-special exam results 2023 today, May 31. See list of websites to check results here.

Nandini Verma
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board intermediate compartmental exam results 2023 today, May 31. The results for Bihar Board class 12th compartmental-cum-special exams were declared in a press conference at 1.30 pm on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results online. Read on to know where and how to check BSEB intermediate compartmental exam results 2023 online. 

 

BSEB Intermediate Compartmental Results 2023 Out

Candidates must note that the Bihar Board intermediate compartmental for the practical exam was held from April 20 to 22. The theory exams were held from April 26 to May 8. Notably, as many as 13.18 lakh students have appeared for the BSEB intermediate examination this year. Out of which, 10,51,948 students qualified for the examination. The results for the annual intermediate exams were declared in March. The pass percentage was 83.7%. 

 

List of websites to check Bihar Board results 2023

How to check Bihar Board intermediate compartmental results 2023?

  • Step 1: To check the BSEB Bihar Board intermediate compartmental, candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Bihar intermediate compartmental result link available on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now fill in your login details.
  • Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 5: BSEB Bihar inter-compartment results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.
  • Step 6: Check your marks and download your scorecard.
