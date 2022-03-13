Last Updated:

Bihar Board Inter Result 2022 Date: BSEB 12th Result Likely To Be Announced By March 16

BSEB Bihar Board inter result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the result on March 16 or 17. Here's how to check

Written By
Amrit Burman
BSEB

Image: PTI


BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: As many as 13 lakh students are awaiting the results of the intermediate examinations. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the result on March 16 or 17. As of yet, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release date of the results. According to the previous year's trend, BSEB Class 12 result was declared in the last week of March, however, this time around, it is expected that the results can be expected sometime around the third week of March.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result likely to be declared in the 3rd week of March

Once the results are out, all students who appeared in the examination can check them by visiting the official website of the Bihar Board. According to reports, all the answer sheets have been checked by the teachers at 133 evaluation centres, and the grades of all the students have also been calculated and uploaded to the BSEB's software. BSEB will announce intermediate examination results on the official website, and the toppers of each stream will be called at the BSEB office for physical verification, an IQ test, a viva-voce, and their handwriting will also be checked with their respective answer copies. According to reports, BSEB has already formed a team of experts for this task.

BSEB Bihar Board inter result 2022: Here's how to check the Bihar Board Class 12 Results

  • Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website to check their Bihar Board results - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage of the website, students need to click on the link that reads, "Bihar Board 10th or 12th result 2022."
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new login page will appear on the screen.
  • Step 4: Then, the students need to enter their roll number and click on the submit button.
  • Step 5: The Bihar Board Intermediate Grade Result 2022 will appear.
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

Image: PTI/ Representative

