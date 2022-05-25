Last Updated:

Bihar Board Inter Result For Compartment Cum Special Exam Declared, Check Here

Bihar Board 12th Result: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the results of the intermediate compartmental cumulative special exam 2022

Bihar Board

Bihar Board 12th Result: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the results of the intermediate compartmental cumulative special exam 2022. The results were released today Wednesday, May 25. All those students who appeared in the exam can download the BSEB result by visiting the official website - inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. The news of the result declaration was shared by BSEB on its official Twitter account.

The compartment and special exams for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams were held between April 25 and May 4. This year, a total of 44,084 took part in the compartmental examination, out of which a total of 2,115 students appeared in the inter-special exams. The compartment examination was held for those students who failed in one or two subjects, while BSEB inter-special exams were conducted for students who failed to appear for the Bihar board Class 12 exams. 

Pass Percentage

According to the reports, the overall pass percentage of the BSEB inter Class 12 compartment and special exams is 62.53 per cent and 67.52 per cent, respectively. As per the official information, the passing percentage for the science stream stood at 56.87 per cent, humanities pass percentage at 69.64 per cent, commerce stream at 73.16 per cent and vocational stream at 92.31 per cent. Notably, this year, the passing percentage has increased to 80.15 per cent as compared to last year's 78.04 per cent.

 Here's how to check BSEB Class 12 Exam 2022 Compartment, Special Exam Result

  • Step 1: To check the BSEB Class 12 Exam 2022 Compartment, Special Exam Results, candidates need to visit the official website BSEB-results.biharboardonline.com.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to enter their login credentials as required.
  • Step 3: Now, in the next window, the BSEB Class 12 exam 2022 compartment, special exam results will appear on the screen.
  • Step 4: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

