Bihar Board Matric Answer Key 2023: How To Raise Objections Online, Last Date Today

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the window to raise objections against the Bihar matric answer key 2023 today, March 10. BSEB released the class 10th answer key on March 6. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exams 2023 can check the official answer key on the official website of BSEB. The answer keys have been uploaded for the 50% objective-type questions that were asked in the Bihar board matric exam 2023. Candidates can download the BSEB answer key and raise objections against any key by visiting the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till 5 pm today.

Bihar Board matric answer key 2023 download

To access the Bihar Board matric answer key 2023, students will have to enter their roll code and roll number. The official answer key can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board class 10th exam 2023. Based on the objections raised by candidates, BSEB will prepare the final answer key. The final answer key will then be used to prepare the Bihar Board class 10th results 2023.

How to check Bihar Board class 10th answer key 2023

Candidates should go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the ‘Secondary [matric] answer key’ link.

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll code and roll number and click on submit

Post submitting, the BSEB 10th answer key dashboard will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should choose the subject from the selection list and download the key for future reference.

Candidates can also take its printout for future reference

Bihar Board class 10th answer key 2023: How to raise objections