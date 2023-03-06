Bihar Board Matric Answer Key 2023 Released, Here's How To Download & Challenge Answer Key

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar matric answer key 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th exams 2023 can now check the official answer key on the official website of BSEB. The answer keys have been uploaded for the 50% objective-type questions that were asked in the Bihar board matric exam 2023. Candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates or guardians who have any objections against any key can submit their challenge online. The last date to challenge the Bihar Board matric answer key is March 10, 2023, till 5 pm. The window to raise objections is available on the official website.

Bihar Board matric answer key 2023 download

In order to access the BSEB matric answer key 2023, students will have to key in their roll code and roll number. The BSEB answer key can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board matric exam 2023. Based on the objections raised by candidates, the final answer key will be prepared. The final answer key will then be used to prepare the Bihar Board class 10th results.

How to check Bihar Board class 10th answer key 2023