Bihar Board Matric Compartmental Exam 2023 Schedule Out, Exam For Class 12 From April 26

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the schedule for conducting Bihar Board matric compartmental exam 2023. As per the notice shared by the board, BSEB class 10th or matric compartmental (theory) exams 2023 will be conducted from May 10 to 13. BSEB matric compartmental (practical) exams will be held from May 6 to 8 for optional papers like music, dance etc.

Bihar Board matric compartmental exam 2023

The BSEB class 10 compartmental exams will be held in two shifts. The two shifts will begin at 9.30 am and 2 pm, respectively. Candidates must report at least 30 minutes before the exam commencement. BSEB compartmental exam results are decided to be announced by May 31.

BSEB Intermediate Compartmental Exam 2023

Meanwhile, BSEB is all set to conduct the BSEB intermediate compartmental exam from April 26. The Bihar Board class 12 compartmental exam will conclude on May 8. A total of 56,435 candidates will appear for the intermediate compartmental exams. Out of them, 26795 are girls and 29640 are boys. A total of 5825 candidates will appear for BSEB special exam i.e., for all papers. The remaining will appear for a few papers as compartmental exams. The exams will be held in two shifts. The two shifts will begin at 9.30 am and 2 pm, respectively. Candidates must report at least 30 minutes before the exam commencement.