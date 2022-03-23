Bihar Board Matric Result 2022 To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Check Scores On DigiLocker

Bihar Board matric result 2022: Over 16 lakh students who appeared in the examination are waiting for the result should know that the result will be out soon. However, as of now, no official date has been announced. Reports suggest that it will be out in the month of April as the board will be conducting re-exam for maths paper on March 24, 2022. Reports suggest that the class 10 result might get delayed due to the cancellation of the class 10th maths paper. Once released, the results can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The list of result websites and steps to check it on Digi locker have been attached below.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Websites to check

biharboardonline.com biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Matric exam result: Here is how to check on Digilocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your phone or laptop

Step 2: On the homepage, select the ‘BSEB’ option.

Step 3: Now, click on the option ‘Class 10 results’.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and required credentials.

Step 5: Your BSEB class 10 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Know how to check the BSEB class 10th results on official website

Step 1: For checking the BSEB class 10th results, candidates will have to go to the official website of BSEB (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the result link

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter their roll code and roll number to sign in

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the BSEB results will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should save the document for future needs

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Bihar Board Re-exam: Check exam day guidelines here