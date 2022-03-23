Bihar Board Matric Result 2022 To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Check Scores On DigiLocker

Bihar Board matric result 2022: Over 16 lakh students who appeared in the examination are waiting for the result should know that the result will be out soon. However, as of now, no official date has been announced. Reports suggest that it will be out in the month of April as the board will be conducting re-exam for maths paper on March 24, 2022. Reports suggest that the class 10 result might get delayed due to the cancellation of the class 10th maths paper. Once released, the results can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The list of result websites and steps to check it on Digi locker have been attached below.
BSEB Matric Result 2022: Websites to check
- biharboardonline.com
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- secondary.biharboardonline.com
BSEB Matric exam result: Here is how to check on Digilocker
- Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your phone or laptop
- Step 2: On the homepage, select the ‘BSEB’ option.
- Step 3: Now, click on the option ‘Class 10 results’.
- Step 4: Enter your roll number and required credentials.
- Step 5: Your BSEB class 10 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Know how to check the BSEB class 10th results on official website
- Step 1: For checking the BSEB class 10th results, candidates will have to go to the official website of BSEB (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in).
- Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the result link
- Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter their roll code and roll number to sign in
- Step 4: Post submitting the details, the BSEB results will be displayed on screen
- Step 5: Candidates should save the document for future needs
- Step 6: Take its printout for future reference
Bihar Board Re-exam: Check exam day guidelines here
- Registered students should not forget to carry their previous admit card to appear for the re-exam as BSEB has not issued fresh hall tickets for the exam.
- Students will have to appear in the same exam centre as it was allotted in the hall ticket
- Students should know that it is compulsory to appear for the re-exam. Those who fail to appear for the re-exam will be marked absent.