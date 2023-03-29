Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 Latest Update: BSEB Official Reveals Class 10 Result Date

Bihar Board matric result latest update: The wait is soon going to be over for over 16 lakh candidates who took the Bihar matric exams 2023. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to announce the Bihar Board 10th results 2023 within two days. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10 board exams will be able to check their results online.

As per the latest official confirmation from BSEB, the results of the Bihar Board matric exams will be declared by the end of March. BSEB public relations officer Rajeev Dwivedi had earlier stated that the Bihar Board class 10 results will be declared before March 31. He gave the information on the day of Bihar Board 12th results declaration.

When were the Bihar Board class 10 exams conducted?

Bihar Board class 10th exams were conducted from February 14 to 22. Over 16 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. This year, 1500 exam centres were set up in the state. 71 exam centres were set up in the state capital, Patna. Over 70 thousand candidates appeared in the centres in Patna.

How many candidates took the Bihar Board matric exams 2023?

This year, the total number of registered female candidates is more than that of male candidates. As per the official report of BSEB, a total of 8.3 lakh female candidates enrolled and the number of male candidates is 8.06 lakh. A total of 8,25,121 candidates including 4,16,960 girls and 4,08,161 boys were registered to appear in the first shift. In the second shift, 4,14,253 girls and 3,98,040 boys appeared.

Where to check Bihar Board 10th results 2023?

Results.biharboardonline.com

Biharboardonline.com

Bseb.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

How to check Bihar Board matric results 2023