Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 Out, Different Ways To Check Bihar Board 10th Results

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Bihar Board matric result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB matric result 2023 today. Bihar education minister Prof Chandrashekhar released the BSEB 10th results 2023. Over 16 lakh candidates were eagerly waiting for their Bihar Board 10th results 2023. BSEB conducted the class 10th or matric exams from February 14 to 22. The Bihar Board matric result 2023 will be available on various platforms.
This year, a total of 81.04% of students have passed the Bihar matric exam. Around 16 lakh students appeared for the exam out of which 13 lakh students passed. Md Rumman Ashraf or Shekhpura, Bihar has become the matric topper this year.
Bihar Board class 10 results 2023 will be available on the official websites of Bihar Board. Candidates can check the list of websites where the Bihar Board matric results 2023 will be available here. Candidates will be able to log in using their roll code and roll number to check their results.
Candidates can also get their matric results via SMS. They will have to type BSEB (no space) your roll number and send it to 56263.