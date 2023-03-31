Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 Out, Different Ways To Check Bihar Board 10th Results

Bihar Board matric result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB matric result 2023 today. Bihar education minister Prof Chandrashekhar released the BSEB 10th results 2023. Over 16 lakh candidates were eagerly waiting for their Bihar Board 10th results 2023. BSEB conducted the class 10th or matric exams from February 14 to 22. The Bihar Board matric result 2023 will be available on various platforms.

This year, a total of 81.04% of students have passed the Bihar matric exam. Around 16 lakh students appeared for the exam out of which 13 lakh students passed. Md Rumman Ashraf or Shekhpura, Bihar has become the matric topper this year.

Bihar Board class 10th results 2023

Bihar Board class 10 results 2023 will be available on the official websites of Bihar Board. Candidates can check the list of websites where the Bihar Board matric results 2023 will be available here. Candidates will be able to log in using their roll code and roll number to check their results.

How to check Bihar Board 10th result 2023 on websites

Step 1: To check the BSEB Bihar Board matric result, candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at results.biharboardonline.com or matricbseb.com.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Bihar annual secondary result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now fill in your login details.

Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: BSEB Bihar matric results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check your marks, download and take its printout.

How to check Bihar Board class 10 results on a mobile phone

Open your browser e.g. Google Chrome, Firefox, etc.

Now, on the address bar or URL bar type the official website of Bihar Board results i.e., results.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or matricbseb.com.

The BSEB result page will open on your mobile browser

Now key in the required details like - roll number and roll code and submit

Your Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be displayed on your mobile screen

Take a screenshot of the page and save it for future reference.

How to check BSEB Matric results via SMS

Candidates can also get their matric results via SMS. They will have to type BSEB (no space) your roll number and send it to 56263.

