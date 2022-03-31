Bihar Board Matric Results 2022 At 3 Pm Today: How To Check BSEB Class 10th Results Online

Quick links:
After a long wait, Bihar Board matric result is scheduled to be released on March 31 at 3 pm. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for result or result date to be out will be able to check it in the second half of today. The result will be released during a press conference that will be conducted by state education minister. Here is how to check result on website, on phone and through digilocker.
As per the result date which has been announced, BSEB is going to release the matric results within 36 days from the date of the conclusion of the exam. Bihar Board 10th exam was started on February 17 and the last exam was conducted on February 24, 2022. The paper evaluation process had started on that day itself. Now, within 36 days, BSEB is all set to release the matric results of over 16.5 lakh candidates.
After the release of result, board is expected to announce the date and process to apply for scrutiny or rechecking. Compartment exam will also be conducted. The important dates related to scrutiny & compartment exam have not been announced yet.