Bihar Board Matric Results 2022 At 3 Pm Today: How To Check BSEB Class 10th Results Online

After a long wait, Bihar Board matric result is scheduled to be released on March 31 at 3 pm. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for result or result date to be out will be able to check it in the second half of today. The result will be released during a press conference that will be conducted by state education minister. Here is how to check result on website, on phone and through digilocker.

Bihar board 10th result 2022: List of official websites

Results.biharboardonline.com secondary.biharboardonline.com biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Biharboardonline.com Bseb.in

Know how to check Bihar board matric result online

Candidates who took the exam should go to any of the websites mentioned above

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the result link

In the next step, candidates will have to log in using credentials including roll numbers and roll codes. The same can be checked on the admit card issued earlier. as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card

How to check Bihar Board class 10 result on Digi locker

Step 1: Candidates must visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone or laptop

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'BSEB' option.

Step 3: Now, click on the option 'matric or Class 10 results'.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, roll code and enrollment number

Step 5: Your BSEB class 10 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Bihar Board to release class 10 matric Results 2022 in 36 days

As per the result date which has been announced, BSEB is going to release the matric results within 36 days from the date of the conclusion of the exam. Bihar Board 10th exam was started on February 17 and the last exam was conducted on February 24, 2022. The paper evaluation process had started on that day itself. Now, within 36 days, BSEB is all set to release the matric results of over 16.5 lakh candidates.

Board to announce scrutiny & re-exam date soon

After the release of result, board is expected to announce the date and process to apply for scrutiny or rechecking. Compartment exam will also be conducted. The important dates related to scrutiny & compartment exam have not been announced yet.