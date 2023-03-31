Bihar Board Matric Topper Md. Rumman Ashraf Secures 97.8% Marks; Check Topper List Here

Bihar Board matric topper list 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), has declared the class 10th matric results today. The Bihar Board 10th results 2023 was declared by the state education minister Chandrashekhar Yadav on Friday, March 31. Md. Rumman Ashraf has become the Bihar matric topper this year. Check topper list here.

Bihar Board class 10 toppers' names

MD RUMMAN ASHRAF bagged the first rank in Bihar Board class 10th results 2023. He scored 489 marks out of 500 which equals 97.8%. He is a student at Islamia High School, Shekhpura.

Namrata Kumari and Gyani Anupama secured the second rank in Bihar Board class 10th results 2023 by scoring 486 marks and 97.2 %. Namrata is of NIRMALA SHIKSHA BHAWAN H/S SHAHPUR PATI, BHOJPUR and Gyani is of PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOH, AURANGABAD.

Sanju Kumari, Bhavna Kumari and Jaynandan Kumar Pandir secured the third rank in matric results 2023 by scoring 484 marks and 86.8 %.

Bihar Board class 10th results 2023 Details

BSEB conducted the Bihar matric exams 2023 from February 14 to 22. Over 16 lakh candidates took the Bihar matric exams in the state. The evaluation work was completed on March 12. The result has been declared within 38 days after the completion of the exam. Candidates can check their results online at results.biharboardonline.com.