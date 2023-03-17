Bihar Board Result 2023: BSEB 12th Result Soon, How To Check Results On DigiLocker

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare BSEB 12th results soon. According to speculations, the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will be declared within a week. However, there has been no official update regarding the BSEB result date as of now. Once the Bihar Board class 12th results 2023 are out, candidates will be able to check their results online. The Bihar Board class 12th result will be available on the official websites of BSEB Bihar Board. The results will also be available on the DigiLocker app. Check the list of websites and steps to check Bihar Board results on the DIgiLocker app.
How to check Bihar Board results on Digilocker app
- Step 1: Candidates must visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone or laptop
- Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'BSEB' option.
- Step 3: Now, click on the option 'class 10 or class 12 results' and select the year of exam
- Step 4: Enter your roll number, roll code and enrollment number
- Step 5: Your BSEB Bihar Board results 2023 will be displayed on the screen
List of Websites to check Bihar Board 12th Results online
- Results.biharboardonline.com
- Biharboardonline.com
- Bseb.in
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
How to check BSEB 12th result 2023 online
- Step 1: To check the BSEB Bihar Board intermediate result, candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Bihar intermediate result link available on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now fill in your login details.
- Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.
- Step 5: BSEB Bihar inter results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.
- Step 6: Check your marks, download and take its printout.