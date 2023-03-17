Bihar Board Result 2023: BSEB 12th Result Soon, How To Check Results On DigiLocker

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare BSEB 12th results soon. According to speculations, the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will be declared within a week. However, there has been no official update regarding the BSEB result date as of now. Once the Bihar Board class 12th results 2023 are out, candidates will be able to check their results online. The Bihar Board class 12th result will be available on the official websites of BSEB Bihar Board. The results will also be available on the DigiLocker app. Check the list of websites and steps to check Bihar Board results on the DIgiLocker app.

How to check Bihar Board results on Digilocker app

Step 1: Candidates must visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone or laptop

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'BSEB' option.

Step 3: Now, click on the option 'class 10 or class 12 results' and select the year of exam

Step 4: Enter your roll number, roll code and enrollment number

Step 5: Your BSEB Bihar Board results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

List of Websites to check Bihar Board 12th Results online

Results.biharboardonline.com

Biharboardonline.com

Bseb.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

How to check BSEB 12th result 2023 online