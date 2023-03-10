Bihar Board Result 2023 Latest Update: Bihar Class 12th Results Likely By March 12

Bihar Board Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board is soon going to release the Bihar Board class 10th and 12th results 2023. The BSEB matric and intermediate results 2023 will be declared in the month of March. Candidates must note that BSEB announces the Bihar intermediate results first and declares matric results after some days.

Bihar Board Result 2023 Latest Update

In the latest update, Bihar Board has already completed the paper evaluation of the BSEB class 12th exams 2023. The exam was conducted from February 1 to 11. The evaluation of answer sheets began on February 25 and concluded on March 5.

BSEB has already released the answer key for the Bihar intermediate exam for its objective-type question that comprised 50% of the papers. The answer key challenge window closed on March 6. BSEB will consider the valid objections and release the final answer key based on which the results will be prepared.

It must be noted that BSEB compiles a list of top-10 rank holders after the paper evaluation is completed. The top 10 candidates are called for a verification round. After the completion of topper verification, BSEB releases the results.

When will Bihar Board class 12th result be declared?

Around 13 lakh candidates appeared for the Bihar Board intermediate exam this year. The students are eagerly waiting for their results. Looking at last year's trend, BSEB conducted the exam from February 1 to 14. The paper evaluation was completed by March 8 and the result was declared 8 days after that. The BSEB inter results 2022 were announced on March 16. Candidates must note that BSEB takes a week's time after the completion of the paper evaluation to announce the results. So, the Bihar Board class 12th results 2023 are expected to be announced around March 12 this year. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the result date.

When will Bihar Board class 10th result be released?

BSEB conducted the class 10th or matric exams from February 14 to 22 this year. Around 16 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. It must be noted that the paper evaluation for the class 10th exam will conclude on March 12. The answer keys for the objective-type questions have already been released on March 6. The last date to raise an objection is March 10. Students must note that the Bihar Board 10th results 2023 will be declared around 7 days after the paper evaluation is completed. So, the BSEB matric results 2023 are likely to be released by March 17 this year.