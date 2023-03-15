Last Updated:

Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result Date & Time Soon

Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the Bihar class 12th results 2023. The Bihar Board class 12th or intermediate results are expected to be announced this week. Check BSEB inter result latest updates here.

Nandini Verma
Bihar board result 2023

Image: PTI

19:09 IST, March 15th 2023
List of websites to check Bihar Board results 2023

Results.biharboardonline.com

Biharboardonline.com

Bseb.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

18:51 IST, March 15th 2023
Bihar Board passing mark

Candidates must know the minimum passing mark to clear the Bihar Board exam. Click here to know the Bihar Board passing mark

18:36 IST, March 15th 2023
BSEB Inter results 2023: Where to check result

Once the Bihar Board intermediate results are out, candidates will be able to check their results online on the official website of BSEB- biharboardonline.bih.gov.in.

18:25 IST, March 15th 2023
Bihar Board result 2023: Paper evaluation complete

BSEB has already completed the evaluation of papers of Bihar Board class 12th students who took the exam. Results are expected soon.

18:21 IST, March 15th 2023
BSEB inter results 2023: Who will declare Bihar Board class 12 results?

Every year, the secretary of Bihar education ministry declares the Bihar Board results in a press conference organised by BSEB. The BSEB chairman Anand Kishor then announce the details of result like toppers' names, pass perccentage and rewards. 

18:21 IST, March 15th 2023
Bihar Board class 12th result likely to be declared tomorrow

BSEB is expected to declare Bihar Board class 12th result tomorrow, March 16. If the board plans to announce the Bihar intermediate results tomorrow, the BSEB official will announce the result date and time today.

18:10 IST, March 15th 2023
Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 date and time to be announced soon

BSEB is likely to announce the Bihar Board intermediate results 2023 soon. BSEB announces about the result declaration a day before its release. 

