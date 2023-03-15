Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result Date & Time Soon

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Results.biharboardonline.com
Biharboardonline.com
Bseb.in
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
secondary.biharboardonline.com
Candidates must know the minimum passing mark to clear the Bihar Board exam. Click here to know the Bihar Board passing mark
Once the Bihar Board intermediate results are out, candidates will be able to check their results online on the official website of BSEB- biharboardonline.bih.gov.in.
BSEB has already completed the evaluation of papers of Bihar Board class 12th students who took the exam. Results are expected soon.
Every year, the secretary of Bihar education ministry declares the Bihar Board results in a press conference organised by BSEB. The BSEB chairman Anand Kishor then announce the details of result like toppers' names, pass perccentage and rewards.
BSEB is expected to declare Bihar Board class 12th result tomorrow, March 16. If the board plans to announce the Bihar intermediate results tomorrow, the BSEB official will announce the result date and time today.
BSEB is likely to announce the Bihar Board intermediate results 2023 soon. BSEB announces about the result declaration a day before its release.