Bihar Board Results 2023 Latest Update: Evaluation Begins, Results To Be Out By This Date

Bihar Board result 2023 Latest Update: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has successfully conducted the class 10th and 12th board exams 2023. Now, around 30 lakh candidates who took the exam in Bihar are eagerly waiting for their results. The Bihar Board chairman Anand Kishor has shared the latest update on when the results will be announced.

BSEB conducted the class 12th exam 2023 from February 1 to 11 and the class 10th exam from February 14 to 22. Approximately 14 lakh candidates were registered for the class 12 exam. Around 16 lakh candidates took the Bihar Board class 10th exam.

Bihar Board Results 2023 Date

Talking about the Bihar Board result declaration, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor on Thursday said in a press conference that the evaluation of papers of class 12th candidates will start on February 24 and end on March 5. Moreover, the Bihar Board class 10th paper evaluation process will begin on March 1 and end on March 12.

Bihar Board Topper Verification

After the completion of the paper evaluation, BSEB compiles a list of top-10 rank holders of Bihar Board class 10th and 12th exams. The top 10 candidates are called to the BSEB office in Patna for verification. They are interviewed by a panel of subject experts after which they finalise the result. The Bihar Board results are declared one or two days after the completion of the topper verification round.

Candidates can expect their Bihar Board class 12th results 2023 by the second week of March. Bihar Board class 10th results 2023 are expected to be announced by the end of March. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results online at Results.biharboardonline.com and various other official websites. The results are also uploaded on the DigiLocker app.

Bihar Board Results: Past trends

BSEB has been very active and fast to declare the Bihar inter results for the last many years. For last many years, BSEB has been the first state board to conduct and complete the board exams for classes 10th and 12th every year. Bihar Board usually declares the results within one month after concluding the exams. In the year 2022, the Bihar Board intermediate exam was conducted from February 1 to 14. The paper evaluation was completed by March 8 after which the topper-verification process was conducted. The results were declared on March 16, 2022.

How to check Bihar Board result 2023 online