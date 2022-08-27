Bihar DCECE 2022 Result Out, Click On Direct Link To Download

Bihar DCECE 2022 Result: The Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) result has been released by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). The result has been released on the official website. Students can check the same at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the result which has been released today is for the Bihar Polytechnic exam 2022 which was conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE). The exam was conducted on July 30 and July 31, 2022. Candidates must know that the DCECE is held for admission to various polytechnic courses in the institutions of the state.

Students who have been declared passed or successful in Bihar DCECE Result, are eligible to apply for the BCECE 2022 counselling. The examination board has also released the DCECE 2022 counselling schedule. The DCECE counselling 2022 registration will begin on September 1, 2022. The provisional seat allotment of DCECE 2022 round one is scheduled to be released on September 10, 2022. Here is how to check the result.

Bihar DCECE 2022 Result: Check important dates here

The Bihar Polytechnic exam 2022 was conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) on July 30 and July 31, 2022.

The result has been released on August 26, 2022

DCECE Result 2022: Follow these steps to check and download the result