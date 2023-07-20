Bihar DCECE Paramedical Result 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download BCECEB Rank Cards

Bihar DCECE Paramedical Result 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the results of the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) paramedical entrance exam 2023. The result has been released on the official website-bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Students who appeared for the Para Medical [Intermediate Level] [PM]-2023 can download their rank cards by following the steps mentioned below.

The result which has been declared is for the Bihar paramedical entrance exam 2023 which was conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE). Moreover, BCECEB has also released the results for the polytechnic entrance exam 2023. The exam was conducted on June 24 and 25. Candidates must know that the DCECE is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission to various paramedical courses in the institutions of the state.

Students who have been declared passed or successful in Bihar DCECE Result, are eligible to apply for the DCECE 2023 counselling. The examination board will release the DCECE 2023 counseling schedule soon. See the step-by-step guide to check results here.

Bihar DCECE Result 2023: Follow these steps to check and download rank cards