Bihar DCECE Paramedical Result 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download BCECEB Rank Cards

BCECEB has declared the results of the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) paramedical entrance exam 2023. Here's direct link to check.

Nandini Verma
bihar decece paramedical result

Image: PTI


Bihar DCECE Paramedical Result 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the results of the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) paramedical entrance exam 2023. The result has been released on the official website-bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.  Students who appeared for the Para Medical [Intermediate Level] [PM]-2023 can download their rank cards by following the steps mentioned below.

The result which has been declared is for the Bihar paramedical entrance exam 2023 which was conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE).  Moreover, BCECEB has also released the results for the polytechnic entrance exam 2023. The exam was conducted on June 24 and 25. Candidates must know that the DCECE is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission to various paramedical courses in the institutions of the state.

Direct link to download BCECE DCECE Paramedical Rank Cards 2023

Direct link to check BCECE DCECE Polytechnic Result 2023

Students who have been declared passed or successful in Bihar DCECE Result, are eligible to apply for the DCECE 2023 counselling. The examination board will release the DCECE 2023 counseling schedule soon. See the step-by-step guide to check results here.

Bihar DCECE Result 2023: Follow these steps to check and download rank cards

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Link Rank Card of DCECE 2023
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Click on the submit button to check the result for DCECE 2023
  • Step 5: Download DCECE result 2023
  • Step 6: Candidates can take its printout for future reference 
