Bihar ITICAT Result 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download BCECEB ITI CAT Rank Cards

The results of the Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) have been declared by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The exam was held on June 18. The counseling schedule will be released in due course of time.

The results have been uploaded in 2 links:

District Wise Rank Card of ITICAT-2023 Open Merit Rank Card of ITICAT-2023

Organized by BCECEB, Bihar ITICAT allows students to take admission to ITI courses in various industrial training colleges in Bihar. See how to download Bihar ITICAT Rank Cards online.

Direct link to download Bihar ITICAT Rank card 2023

Bihar ITICAT Result 2023: How to download rank cards

STEP 1: To download Bihar ITICAT, go to the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board's official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

STEP 2: Under the download section, click on the link that reads, 'Rank Card of ITICAT-2023'

STEP 3: Now click on the relevant link to download your rank card

STEP 4: Key in your roll number and date of birth and submit

STEP 5: Your Bihar ITICAT rank card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

This year, examinations were held for three major subjects: mathematics, general science, and general knowledge. The marks in the Bihar ITI result will be 300 marks as each paper consists of 100 marks. All those candidates who qualify for the entrance examination will be eligible to face the counseling round and admission procedure.