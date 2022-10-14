Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens Today, Check Steps To Register

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: The registration process for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 will be held by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB, today, October 14, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do so by visiting the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates must take note that the registration process will end on October 20, 2022.

Bihar NEET UG Counseling 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: To apply for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022, visit the official site of the BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on "Submit."

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Step 5: Click on submit and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule

Online Registration starting - October 14, 2022

Online Registration closing - October 20, 2022

Last date of payment - October 20, 2022

Online Editing of Application Form - October 21, 2022

Publication of Rank Card / Merit List - October 23, 2022

The proposed date for Choice filling and Counselling Program - October 23, 2022

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the UNRESERVED, BC, or EBC categories are required to pay Rs 600 as application fees.

The application fee for SC, ST, and DQ candidates is Rs 600.

The application fee is nonrefundable, and candidates can only pay it through online modes, e.g., by credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

