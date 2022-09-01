Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List 2022 To Be Out On September 2; Here's How To Check

Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has announced that the OFSS Bihar Class 11th Second Merit List will be released tomorrow, September 2, 2022. Once released, students can check their class 11th merit list by visiting the website - ofssbihar.in. To check the results, candidates would need their login credentials.

All those candidates who have secured a seat in this round will be able to proceed with the admission process soon after. It must be noted that candidates must complete the application process by September 7, 2022. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website - ofssbihar.in for fresh updates and more information. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List.

Bihar OFSS 11th Merit List

Here's how to check the Merit List For Bihar Board OFSS Inter Admissions 2022

Step 1: In order to check the Bihar Board OFSS Inter Admissions 2022 Meri List, candidates are required to visit the official website, ofssbihar.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the OFSS 11th Merit List link.

Step 3: Then, enter your log-in credentials such as your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The OFSS 11th Merit List will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further reference.

More information

According to reports, the Bihar Board Class 11 enrollment will take place for 18,27,870 seats in 6,523 schools and colleges across the state this year. All those students who are interested in applying for Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture streams can fill out the common application form (CAF) before the deadline.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative