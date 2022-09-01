Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List 2022 To Be Out On September 2; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has announced that the OFSS Bihar Class 11th Second Merit List will be released tomorrow, September 2, 2022. Once released, students can check their class 11th merit list by visiting the website - ofssbihar.in. To check the results, candidates would need their login credentials.
All those candidates who have secured a seat in this round will be able to proceed with the admission process soon after. It must be noted that candidates must complete the application process by September 7, 2022. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website - ofssbihar.in for fresh updates and more information. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List.
