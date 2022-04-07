Bihar Police CSBC Prohibition Constable Result 2022 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

Bihar police constable result: The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar has released the Prohibition Constable written exam 2022 result on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The merit list has been released on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The result has been released for Bihar Prohibition Constable exam 2022 which was conducted on February 27, 2022. The exam was conducted in single-shift between 10 am and 12 noon. Reports suggest that in the recruitment exam, over 2.34 lakh candidates appeared. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 365 Prohibition Constable vacancies will be filled.

To be noted that the written exam is the first step toward recruitment. Those who will clear the same will be eligible to appear for PET. The result highlights that a total of 1825 candidates have cleared the written exam and have qualified to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Check the important date here.

Bihar Police constable result: Check important dates here

The CSBC Prohibition Constable PET is scheduled to be conducted on April 26, 2022

The hall tickets for the same will be released on April 13, 2022

Here is a step-by-step guide to check CSBC Prohibition Constable result 2022

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, go to Prohibition Dept section and click on the result link

The CSBC Prohibition Constable result will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download it and look for their roll number in the list

CSBC Prohibition Constable result 2022: Admit cards to be out for PET

Candidates who have cleared the written exam will be eligible to appear for PET. They had to score a minimum of 30% for being eligible to take the second round. Admit cards for PET will be issued separately. However, the exact date for the same has not been announced yet. Candidates should know that hard copy of admit card will not be issued. Therefore, they will have to download it from official website and take its printout to the location for PET. Along with hall tickets, they will also have to carry photo-identity proof.