Bihar Police SI Result Out, Follow These Steps To Download Result PDF

BPSSC SI Result: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has released the Bihar Police SI result on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The result has been released for exam which was conducted on December 26, 2021. Candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam can check the result now. The Sub Inspector/Sergeant in the Bihar Police result can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to download the results. Through this recruitment drive, BPPSC aims to select 2213 candidates for filling up the posts.

Recently, Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has rejected the preliminary examination forms of those candidates who filled out and submitted more than one application through an online website. According to an official notice issued by the BPSSC, "After the examination, many candidates were found to have filled more than one application form. This is a violation of the conditions of the advertisement. Therefore, the Commission has rejected the applications of all such candidates."

Here is how to check Bihar Police SI / Sergeant Result 2021

At first, candidates will have to go to the official website of BPSSC at www.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Bihar Police tab

Then click on the link which reads, “Results: Results of Preliminary Examination conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020) ”

Download the result sheet available there and look for roll number

Take a printout of it for further use

Here is the direct link to view prelims result

Bihar Police SI (Sub-Inspector) Result 2021-22: Overview

According to reports, over 4 lakh candidates took part in the Bihar Police SI Preliminary exam. Candidates who have cleared Prelims exam are now eligible to appear in Mains exam and Physical Test. The schedule for the Main Exam has not been released yet but is expected to be out soon.